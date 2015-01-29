First Alert Forecast: midweek showers and storms, clearing to end the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

An area of disturbed weather in the north central Atlantic may has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm. (Source: WECT)

Towards the end of the week, high pressure return bringing dry conditions for Thursday and Friday. (Source: WECT)

An approaching cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms through the midweek. (Source: WECT)

As a cold front slowly moves through the area, expect showers and storms through Wednesday. Sunny and tranquil weather returns to end the week. Above average temperatures continue for most of the week. More seasonable temperatures and increasing rain chances are likely next weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to roll in later tonight along with a 20-30% chance for scattered showers and storms after midnight. Lows are projected to be in the low 60s with warm southwest breezes.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: An approaching cold front will slightly cool temperatures and also bring a 30-40% chance for showers and storms through Wednesday. Overall skies should be mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s and 70s for afternoon highs, while overnight lows remain unseasonably high in the low 60s.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: High pressure makes a return to end the week and lingers a bit into the weekend. Highs rebound to the unseasonably warm 80s late week. Overnight lows remain in the mid to low 60s. Saturday will likely feature mostly to partly sunny skies with a few storms possible, while Sunday will be our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs drop back into the 70s over the weekend.

TROPICS: An area of disturbed weather in the north central Atlantic may has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next several days.

