First Alert Forecast: storm threat ends, cooler and mainly dry this weekend

Cooler and drier high pressure system build in this weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.More >>
Cooler and drier high pressure system build in this weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.More >>
A line of storms that moved through the area early Thursday evening produced a funnel cloud, and a person sent WECT video proof of it.More >>
A line of storms that moved through the area early Thursday evening produced a funnel cloud, and a person sent WECT video proof of it.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>