First Alert Forecast: cooler Sunday, peripheral effects likely for NC to start the week

Irma has made gradual move to the northwest and is slightly strengthening as of the 11pm advisory. (Source: WECT)

Powerful Hurricane Irma is likely to track northward through Florida Sunday and unravel and weaken over Georgia and Tennessee Monday and Tuesday. Though the core of Irma will not pass through southeastern North Carolina, the storm will be close enough to at least bring peripheral impacts ahead of a more settled midweek pattern. Those impacts, as we see them Saturday afternoon, are:

- HEAVY SURF AND RIP CURRENTS: through Tuesday (in-part to far-offshore Hurricane Jose, too)

- GUSTY WINDS: regular 30+ mph gusts Sunday through Tuesday, first easterly and then southeasterly. The National Weather Service has preemptively hoisted a Wind Advisory for all of southeastern North Carolina until midnight Tuesday.

- RAIN: mainly 1-3-inch amounts, locally higher amounts possible, localized flooding possible, significant flooding unlikely

- SEVERE STORMS: isolated cases, mainly in the form of brief waterspouts and spin-up tornadoes

- OFFSHORE GALES: border-line storm conditions and very rough seas through mid-week

REST OF THE TROPICS: For a more comprehensive look at Hurricane Irma, click HERE. Hurricane Jose will likely meander over the open waters between Bermuda and the Bahamas into next week and we will watch it closely here in the Carolinas. September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have survival kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE.

