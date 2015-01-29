First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, slim rain chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, slim rain chances

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect temperatures to stay on the mild side starting off in the middle to upper 60s.
Above average temperature will last the next several days although rain chances will stay low.
Upper ridging will keep things high and dry Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

High pressure will be the main weather maker for the next several days providing dry conditions and continued warmth. Temperatures are likely to stay well above average through the week. Rain chances will stay at a minimum.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Dry conditions continue through the afternoon and evening along. Lows are expected to stay mild in the upper 60s. with with warm south breezes. 

SHORT RANGE HIGHLIGHTS: Temperatures continue to run well above average as daytime highs swell into the middle and upper 80s and few lower to mid 90s could mix in for inland areas. Mostly sunny skies and slightly humid conditions will last into the afternoon. Lows are projected to be in the upper 60s with warm south breezes. 

LONG RANGE HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend, sunny skies and low rain chances will rule. Expect nights in the 60s and 70s. Days will have highs at least in the 80, possibly 90s.  Rain chances will be on the rise, 30-40%, to begin next week. 

