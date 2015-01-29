First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, slim rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Above average temperature will last the next several days although rain chances will stay low. (Source: WECT)

Expect temperatures to stay on the mild side starting off in the middle to upper 60s. (Source: WECT)

High pressure will be the main weather maker for the next several days providing dry conditions and continued warmth. Temperatures are likely to stay well above average through the week. Rain chances will stay at a minimum.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Dry conditions continue through the afternoon and evening along. Lows are expected to stay mild in the upper 60s. with with warm south breezes.

SHORT RANGE HIGHLIGHTS: Temperatures continue to run well above average as daytime highs swell into the middle and upper 80s and few lower to mid 90s could mix in for inland areas. Mostly sunny skies and slightly humid conditions will last into the afternoon. Lows are projected to be in the upper 60s with warm south breezes.

LONG RANGE HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend, sunny skies and low rain chances will rule. Expect nights in the 60s and 70s. Days will have highs at least in the 80, possibly 90s. Rain chances will be on the rise, 30-40%, to begin next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!