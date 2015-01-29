First Alert Forecast: midweek showers and storms - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: midweek showers and storms

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect variable clouds and a 20-30% chance for showers tonight. (Source: WECT)
Wet weather will knock some allergens out of the area. Expect medium pollen counts for Wednesday and higher counts for Thursday and Friday. (Source: WECT)
A more potent system will bring stronger thunderstorm chances late weekend into early next week. (Source: WECT)
Your 24 hour forecast for Wilmington. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Widely scattered showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front stalls to our south. Warm temperatures return to end the week as well as mostly dry conditions. Another unsettled weather pattern will bring the chance for showers and storms moving into next weekend and beginning next week. 

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect variable clouds and a 20-30% chance for scattered showers. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s with a cool northeast breeze.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A 30-50% chance for showers will continue through the morning and afternoon hours.  A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Severe storms are unlikely but we'll watch all cells closely. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 60s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday to Saturday will likely have partly sunny skies, 0-20% shower chances, and daily highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Relatively higher 30-50% shower and storm chances will redevelop for Sunday and Monday with daily highs mainly in the 70s in that stretch.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center gauges an area of disturbed weather in the north-central Atlantic Ocean as having a 30% chance of development into a tropical or subtropical depression this week. The system is located between Bermuda and Portugal and, regardless of development, appears to be no threat to North America.

