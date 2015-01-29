First Alert Forecast: cooler, dry conditions and low humidity to close July

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Expect dry conditions through the midweek as high pressure will be the weather maker. Rain and storm chances increase by the end of the week into next weekend. (Source: WECT)

The heat index won't be much of a problem for the next few days as dew points will be in the 50s and 60s making it feel comfortable instead of oppressive. (Source: WECT)

Cool and comfortable conditions will start the next week with temperatures in the 60s and refreshing northeast breezes. (Source: WECT)

Cool and dry high pressure will feature below average temperatures and lower humidity for the next few days. Rain and storm chances will be slim to none for the first half of the week although by the latter half of the week, humidity and storm chances begin to increase.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Enjoy mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon along with lower humidity and refreshing northerly breezes.. Expect mostly clear skies tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the middle and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The pleasant weather pattern will continue through the midweek with high temperatures in the middle and low 80s and lows in the 70s and 60s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will make for comfortable conditions along with low storm chances. By the end of the week, expect increasing humidity and storm chances.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself. A tropical wave of low pressure just west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands may slowly develop into a tropical storm as it chugs westward through the weekend. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring another area of low pressure which is likely to develop slowly in the Gulf of Mexico over next few days. Tropical storm activity traditionally ramps-up at the end of July and into August. The next tropical storm and hurricane names on the 2017 list are Emily and Franklin.

