First Alert Forecast: cooler and mainly dry this weekend

Following a brief risk for an isolated shower or two, temperatures top out in the low and mid 70s by the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Your planning forecast highlights a cooldown in temperatures and drop in rain chances heading into next week, with a gradual return to 80s by the end of the week. (Source: WECT)

Cooler and drier high pressure build in this weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.

WEEKEND: Enjoy sunny to partly cloudy daytime skies with just an outside chance of a pop-up shower. Afternoon highs will feature cool-ish upper 60s and 70s and nights will have 50s to possibly, inland, even a few pockets of upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Early in the week look for lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Later in the week highs rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows recover back to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

