First Alert Forecast: cooler and drier to start the week

Your planning forecast calls for pleasant conditions for much of next week, folliwing some weekend storm chances (Source: WECT)

Following the front, a pleasant high pressure system will deliver a tranquil stretch of summer weather for the latter half of the weekend right into much of next week!

SATURDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Variable clouds are likely Saturday with an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will fall back to the low 70s and upper 60s for overnight lows.

SUNDAY FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Sunday will likely begin with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and 70s amid fresh northerly breezes. Sunday looks to feature low shower and storm chances and highs that will struggle to surpass 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: More niceness appears likely for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, too! ...with daily highs in the 80s, nightly lows in the 70s or even 60s, and continued low shower and storm chances. Higher chances may redevelop by the end of the week.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Friday. A tropical wave of low pressure just west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands may slowly develop into a tropical storm as it chugs westward through the weekend. Tropical storm activity traditionally ramps-up at the end of July and into August. The next tropical storm and hurricane names on the 2017 list are Emily and Franklin.

