First Alert Forecast: cool Thursday but hot weather not far away...

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast reflects a cool Friday morning and then a swift return to more seasonably warm to hot weather. (Source: WECT)

Residual clouds and showers plus brisk northerly breezes will help hold temperatures to the unusually cool 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Expect a progressive change from cool to warm to hot weather as summery high pressure system gradually builds into the region between Thursday and the weekend. For reference: average daytime high temperatures for early to mid June are mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Clouds will deliver leftover showers through mid-afternoon. Intervals of sun may develop by the late afternoon or early evening. Also expect highs in the cool upper 60s and lower 70s amid brisk north breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Friday through Monday will be a period of low chances for pop-up showers and storms. Sunshine will drive daily temperatures upward from the lower to mid 80s Friday and Saturday to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday and Monday.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Thursday or Friday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

