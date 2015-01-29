First Alert Forecast: cool, dry finish to holiday weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your hour-by-hour composite model for Friday is not very colorful, but that just means that there will be a scarcity of rain and clouds! Enjoy the partly sunny afternoon along with light northeast breezes and highs in the 50s to near 60. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features dry weather for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Saturday will likely be a bit milder than Sunday. Monday will start chilly and possibly frosty but a warming trend is likely thereafter. (Source: WECT)

A cool and crisp high pressure system will govern the weather in the Cape Fear Region for the rest of Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy near or slightly below-average temperatures and low rain chances in your forecast for...

FRIDAY: Expect sunny or variably cloudy skies, minimal rain chances, light northeast breezes, and highs mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s - slightly below the average for the November 24 average of 66.

THE LONGER RANGE: Expect a bright weekend with highs mainly in the 60s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Monday could start frosty but finish with the 50s and a return of near-70 readings is likely by midweek.

TROPICAL UPDATE: New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin Friday or Saturday. The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, November 30, is now less than a week away!

