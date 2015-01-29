First Alert Forecast: summery like weather continues this week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summery like weather continues this week

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Watch out for some strong storms this evening in SE NC. (Source: WECT) Watch out for some strong storms this evening in SE NC. (Source: WECT)
Your Monday evening weather map. (Source: WECT) Your Monday evening weather map. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances this week in SE NC. (Source: WECT) Rain chances this week in SE NC. (Source: WECT)
Wilmington forecast highs this week. (Source: WECT) Wilmington forecast highs this week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summery subtropical ridge of high pressure will favor a pattern of slightly above average temperatures and humidity levels for the week ahead. Upper-level disturbances will periodically act in tandem with daytime heating to produce some showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance of scattered strong shower or storm this evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEK: Partly sunny skies and humid with daily highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms chances peak Tuesday at 50% but fall to 20-30% for the rest of the week, mainly in the afternoon and evening. 

WEEKEND: Partly sunny and humid weather continues with daily highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms chances increase to the 40% range. 



  

