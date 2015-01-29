First Alert Forecast: summery like weather continues this week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Watch out for some strong storms this evening in SE NC. (Source: WECT)

A summery subtropical ridge of high pressure will favor a pattern of slightly above average temperatures and humidity levels for the week ahead. Upper-level disturbances will periodically act in tandem with daytime heating to produce some showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance of scattered strong shower or storm this evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEK: Partly sunny skies and humid with daily highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms chances peak Tuesday at 50% but fall to 20-30% for the rest of the week, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

WEEKEND: Partly sunny and humid weather continues with daily highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms chances increase to the 40% range.

