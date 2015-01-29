First Alert Forecast: most of Thursday looks good, storms likely Thursday night and early Friday

A high pressure system will preserve pleasant late spring weather across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and even much of Thursday. A storm system will bring first unsettled and then cooler conditions between Thursday night and the weekend.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>
