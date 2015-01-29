First Alert Forecast: temperatures set drop some and rain chance - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: temperatures set drop some and rain chance will rise in the days ahead

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Saturday afternoon weather map. (Source: WECT) Saturday afternoon weather map. (Source: WECT)
high temperatures Saturday afternoon are expected to climb deep into the 80s to 90s inland (Source: WECT) high temperatures Saturday afternoon are expected to climb deep into the 80s to 90s inland (Source: WECT)
Your planning forecast highlights a return to unsettled weather to start the work week, as temperatures drop to the low 80s and upper 70s (Source: WECT) Your planning forecast highlights a return to unsettled weather to start the work week, as temperatures drop to the low 80s and upper 70s (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summer-style high pressure ridge is beginning to break down, which is allowing a front to move into the Carolinas. Over the weekend and more especially next week, temperatures will trend slightly down and rain chances will trend upward as a trough of low pressure muscles out the ridge.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Most of Saturday will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, good for outdoor plans. Highs will reach the upper 80s during the afternoon. A spotty isolated, mainly PM shower or storm isn't completely out of the question, but the chance remains low. Overnight, clouds will vary with overnight lows drop to the mid and upper 60s.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Outdoor plans should be okay, but a better chance of some spotty showers and storms will be possible. Expect more muggy conditions with higher humidity and dew point values. Highs will contrastly be in the lower 80s Saturday.

NEXT WEEK: Early to mid week will be unsettled with variably cloudy skies and scattered and maybe even at times numerous showers and storms. Highs will remain in the lower 80s, with humid lows in the upper 60s. Late week drier air returns and we'll see more sunshine. Expect only spotty showers or storms with highs on either side of 80 and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. 

