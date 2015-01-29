First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures, dry days continue

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Daytime highs stay in the 80s for the next several days. Well needed rain chances will be on the rise toward the end of the weekend. (Source: WECT)

For the rest of the week, a summery high pressure system will continue to bring toasty temperatures and few if any showers. A storm system will slowly build into the region by early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Mostly clear skies and dry conditions last through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Lows overnight will continue to stay mild in the middle to upper 60s with warm south breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect warm daytime highs in the 80s for the next several days. Chances for needed showers and storms will grow from 10% Friday, 30% over the weekend and a healthier 50% by Monday. Temperatures will fall back to more seasonal daytime highs, likely in the low and middle 80s for the beginning of next week.

