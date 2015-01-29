First Alert Forecast: mild and beautiful Easter Sunday, low rain - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: mild and beautiful Easter Sunday, low rain chances return

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)
Pollen levels will be high for the next few days especially Monday. Warm temperatures and gusty winds will make for a nasty allergy day. (Source: WECT)
Your Planning forecast highlights an increased risk of showers and storm to start the work week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

High pressure will be the main weather maker for the Easter Sunday. Dry conditions and warm temperatures are two favorable ingredients for any outdoor activities or events. A more active pattern is on tap early next week with some good chances of showers and storms. Sunny and tranquil weather returns to end the week.

EASTER SUNDAY: The day will feature sunshine and above average temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s amid warm southwest winds. Lows are projected to be in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: An approaching cold front will slightly cool temperatures and also bring the chance for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. High pressure makes a return to end the week and lingers into next weekend. Temperatures will remain elevated in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
