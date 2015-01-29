First Alert Forecast: continued storm chances, brief heat relief

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The heat index value will take a plunge starting the new week. Temperatures and heat index values are set to soar by the midweek. (Source: WECT)

An active weekend of weather continues for SE NC. A stalled cold front will help fuel showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Slightly cooler temperatures remain in the forecast early next week before heat and humidity returns to the area.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s with lower humidity levels. There is a healthy 40- 50% chance for showers and storms... some may be locally strong so monitor the WECT Weather app as you are out and about. Lows tonight are projected to be in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Lower humidity levels, cooler temperatures and the risk of scattered afternoon and evening storms will continue Monday. A transition to a hotter and drier pattern continues for the rest of the week. Look for storm chances to fall to around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday and 20% for Thursday and Friday. At the same times highs will rise from the upper 80s early in the week to lower 90s later. Heat index values may approach triple digits late week.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea through the weekend. July is a moderately active month for tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin; August, September, and October are statistically most active.

