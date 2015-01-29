First Alert Forecast: continued heat and humidity, active short term

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of isolated to scattered storms. Storms may produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and locally gusty winds.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect a 20-30% chance for morning showers and storms, mainly along the coast. The activity will increase to 40% during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Any of these storms will have the potential to become strong to severe producing heavy downpours, strong winds, thunder and lightning. Highs are projected to be around 90, lows in the lower 70s

FATHER’S DAY FORECAST: Have the rain gear handy if you made any outdoor plans for Dad. Although most areas will stay dry, there is a 30-40% chance for pop-up showers and storms. A reminder that storms could become strong to severe – if thunder roars, head indoors! High temperatures will be around 90, lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Unsettled weather pattern will persist for the next several days. Storm chances peek to 50-60% Tuesday, otherwise most days will stay around 30-40%. Temperatures will remain close to 90, although many clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s Tuesday and likely Wednesday. Temperature will climb back to the 90s by the end of the week. Summer officially begins Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave about 1800 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, has become better organized and additional development is possible this weekend. This system is expected to move west at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.A growing, wide-spread low pressure system is continuing to grow across the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to keep growing as it treks into the south central Gulf of Mexico early next week. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected for the region. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

