First Alert Forecast: continued heat and humidity, active short - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: continued heat and humidity, active short term

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Connect
Hot and humid Saturday with afternoon and evening storms. (Source: WECT) Hot and humid Saturday with afternoon and evening storms. (Source: WECT)
No heat relief in the near future for SE NC. (Source: WECT) No heat relief in the near future for SE NC. (Source: WECT)
Rain and storm chances for the Father's Day weekend and beyond. (Source: WECT) Rain and storm chances for the Father's Day weekend and beyond. (Source: WECT)
Your NC Blueberry Festival Forecast for Saturday. (Source: WECT) Your NC Blueberry Festival Forecast for Saturday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of isolated to scattered storms. Storms may produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and locally gusty winds.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect a 20-30% chance for morning showers and storms, mainly along the coast. The activity will increase to 40% during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Any of these storms will have the potential to become strong to severe producing heavy downpours, strong winds, thunder and lightning. Highs are projected to be around 90, lows in the lower 70s

FATHER’S DAY FORECAST: Have the rain gear handy if you made any outdoor plans for Dad. Although most areas will stay dry, there is a 30-40% chance for pop-up showers and storms. A reminder that storms could become strong to severe – if thunder roars, head indoors! High temperatures will be around 90, lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Unsettled weather pattern will persist for the next several days. Storm chances peek to 50-60% Tuesday, otherwise most days will stay around 30-40%. Temperatures will remain close to 90, although many clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s Tuesday and likely Wednesday. Temperature will climb back to the 90s by the end of the week. Summer officially begins Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave about 1800 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, has become better organized and additional development is possible this weekend. This system is expected to move west at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.A growing, wide-spread low pressure system is continuing to grow across the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to keep growing as it treks into the south central Gulf of Mexico early next week. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected for the region. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: continued heat and humidity, active short term

    First Alert Forecast: continued heat and humidity, active short term

    Saturday, June 17 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-06-17 12:25:47 GMT

    A summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of isolated to scattered storms. Storms may produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and locally gusty winds.

    More >>

    A summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of isolated to scattered storms. Storms may produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and locally gusty winds.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly