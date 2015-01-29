First Alert Forecast: coldest air of the week comes Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After a chilly Wednesday, daily high temperatures will moderate back to the 50s. Next best chance of showers returns next week. (Source: WECT)

Break out the heavy coats and gloves; the coldest air of the week is expected Wednesday following the passage of a gusty cold front through the Lower Cape Fear region. Breezes based out of the northwest will present a wind chill factor from the 10s and 20s and eventually 30s. Afternoon highs will moderate back to the 50s for the remainder of the week.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Despite sun, temperatures will only likely grow to highs mainly in the lower 40s. Given continued feisty northwest winds, 20s and 30s wind chills will remain likely for most day-parts. Overnight low temperatures will fall mainly to the low 30s and with wind chills factored in, it feel like the 20s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will likely start in the 30s, finish in the 50s, and remain dry. Rain chances will increase very modestly Friday, the weekend, and early next week to 20%, 0-10%, and 30%, respectively. Daily high temperatures will 50s to at best low 60s Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.