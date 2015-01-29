FIRST ALERT FORECAST: cold Sunday, but warmer temperatures on the horizon

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Frigid temperatures are in store once again for Sunday, but temperatures only warm up as the week progresses. (Source: WECT)

Your planning forecast highlights a warm up to start the work week, with highs returning close to the 50 degree mark and eventually 60s by the middle of the week. (Source: WECT)

Wind chill values Sunday morning were below zero in some spots in Southeaster North Carolina, Including Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

The frigid and dangerous Arctic air mass that has kept much of the United States well below freezing will begin to retreat, as the week ahead gives us the opportunity to crack the 40 degree mark for the first time in 2018. Even though temperatures will feel mild by comparison, continue to give extra TLC to any cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes in your lives!

The National Weather Service has Hoisted a Wind Chill Advisory for all southeastern North Carolina until 10 a.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Plenty of sunshine continues for Sunday but afternoon highs will only reach the 30s, again. Northeasterly breezes will flow around 10 mph. Nighttime lows will still be in the chilly 20s and teens in isolated spots.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Slow but steady melting of snow and ice will continue but stay alert for black ice when driving or walking. Highs next week will begin with 50s with low rain chances, around 10-20%. For the second half of the week, highs will rise to the 60s and rain chance will increase to 30%.

