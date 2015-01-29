Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: week to begin bright and cool, then changes...

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a sunny and dry Monday, slight chances for showers and storms from Tuesday through Friday, and a warming trend between Tuesday and Thursday. (Source: WECT)

The dew point temperature is an absolute measure of moisture in the air and an excellent gauge of your comfort level. Monday's dew point temperatures will be in the crisp-feeling 40s and 50s. (Source: WECT)

Even though the oppressive heat of summer will seem like a long way away Monday, remember: it is unsafe to leave loved ones in a car with the windows up. Temps can still skyrocket in there! (Source: WECT)

Enjoy a gem of a Monday afternoon with continued sunny skies and low humidit levels. Pictured are some other nice weather components: temperatures in the 70s and light westerly breezes. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will preserve bright but cool weather early in the week. A warm front will focus some midweek shower chances with a gradual uptick in temperatures. A stronger storm system could arrive at the tail-end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT: Enjoy sun and 0% shower chances Monday with west breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph. Highs: mainly in the pleasant middle 70s. Under clear skies, temperatures will slip deep into the 50s Monday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday through Friday will have daily shower or storm chances in the neighborhood of 30%. Saturday: 50%. Sunday: 10%. Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday but some toastier 80s could mix in for the late-week days.

