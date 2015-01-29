First Alert Forecast: week to begin bright and cool, then change - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: week to begin bright and cool, then changes...

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Enjoy a gem of a Monday afternoon with continued sunny skies and low humidit levels. Pictured are some other nice weather components: temperatures in the 70s and light westerly breezes. (Source: WECT)
Even though the oppressive heat of summer will seem like a long way away Monday, remember: it is unsafe to leave loved ones in a car with the windows up. Temps can still skyrocket in there! (Source: WECT)
The dew point temperature is an absolute measure of moisture in the air and an excellent gauge of your comfort level. Monday's dew point temperatures will be in the crisp-feeling 40s and 50s. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a sunny and dry Monday, slight chances for showers and storms from Tuesday through Friday, and a warming trend between Tuesday and Thursday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A high pressure system will preserve bright but cool weather early in the week. A warm front will focus some midweek shower chances with a gradual uptick in temperatures. A stronger storm system could arrive at the tail-end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT: Enjoy sun and 0% shower chances Monday with west breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph. Highs: mainly in the pleasant middle 70s. Under clear skies, temperatures will slip deep into the 50s Monday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday through Friday will have daily shower or storm chances in the neighborhood of 30%. Saturday: 50%. Sunday: 10%. Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday but some toastier 80s could mix in for the late-week days.

    The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

    A high pressure system will preserve bright but cool weather early in the week. A warm front will focus some midweek shower chances with a gradual uptick in temperatures.

    A line of storms that moved through the area early Thursday evening produced a funnel cloud, and a person sent WECT video proof of it.

