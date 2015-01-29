First Alert Forecast: cold and dry to close 2017

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Temperature for much of the week ahead will remain well below average only reaching the 30 to at best 40s by midweek. (Source: WECT)

After a brief warm up Saturday, expect temperature to plummet to the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the low 20s Sunday morning. (Source: WECT)

A deep jet stream trough will favor continued intrusions of frigid air into the Carolinas into the new year. Please keep cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes top-of-mind - especially during the nights! Snow chances hinge on the availability of limited moisture and are thus far less certain than the cold.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Enjoy 50s for the rest of the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Expect partly cloudy or mostly clear skies tonight as low temperatures fall to around 30 amid light westerly breezes.

NEW YEAR'S EVE SUNDAY DETAILS: Enjoy mostly sunny skies but chilly daytime temperatures will return as highs are projected to reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Grab a heavy coat, hat and gloves if you plan to be out and about for any holiday celebrations. Lows will plummet to the 10s with chilly north breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: New Year's Day Monday will be very cold with partly sunny skies and a frigid high in the middle 30s. Much of the week ahead will feature highs in the 30s, at best low 40s Wednesday and Thursday and expect frigid lows in the teens and 20s to continue all week.

