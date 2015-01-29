First Alert Forecast: cold and damp

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Some snow is not out of the question, especially west of I-95 Friday night or early Saturday. (Source: WECT)

Chilly mornings and cold afternoons will last for the next few days. (Source: WECT)

Steady rain or scattered showers will continue Thursday afternoon while temperatures only reach the middle and upper 40s. (Source: WECT)

Thick cloud cover will remain overhead to start Thursday morning with temperatures mainly in the low 40s. (Source: WECT)

Your Thursday and Friday forecast is cold and damp as an offshore front funnels both wintry air and moisture into the Cape Fear Region. A deep upper-level trough of low pressure and a strong polar high pressure system will team-up to bring a drier trend over the weekend... but temperatures will likely stay cold.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect low, gray clouds to congest the sky all day. Patches of rain or drizzle will be possible at any place or time. North winds of mainly 5 to 15 mph will help lock-in cold temperatures under the rain-clouds. Expect temperatures mainly in the 40s for all day-parts.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Friday, expect raw conditions like Thursday. Rain chances will trend lower from Saturday into Sunday but chilly temperatures will likely stay with daytime highs mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s and early morning lows mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

SNOW CHANCES: Between Thursday and Saturday, the lower atmosphere will likely stay just warm enough here in the Lower Cape Fear Region for primarily or exclusively rain to fall. North and west of a St. Pauls to Goldsboro to Tarboro line, however, colder temperatures may support a period of snow.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

