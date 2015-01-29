First Alert Forecast: clouds and a shower risk locally, watching the tropics closely

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Computer forecast models like the ECMWF continue to depict the potential for a tropical storm to form north of the Bahamas late this week or this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Your Wednesday composite model continues to favor clouds, showers, and / or storms. Accordingly, temperatures won't get too hot: upper 70s and lower 80s. (Source: WECT)

Tuesday was a particularly wet day. August is statistically one of the wettest months of the year; Wilmington averages over 7" of rain for the month. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington officially netted a healthy 3.21" of rain Tuesday. The front that helped focus the moisture for those torrential showers will only slowly limp to a position just south of the Cape Fear Region through midweek. Read on for details on the scattered summer storm pattern locally and some areas of interest in the tropics...

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and pop-up showers and heavy storms. Overall, showers and storms will likely neither be as heavy nor as widespread as Tuesday, but make no mistake: a continued humid atmosphere begets the risk of at least a few more. Also expect light breezes and highs mainly in the cooler-than-average 80-degree range.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: A pattern of variable clouds, high humidity levels, and relatively healthy 40-50% daily shower and storm chances will remain valid into the weekend. With the promise of wet soils and the potential for additional raindrops, daily high temperatures will likely stay near or below the mid-August average of 88.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Franklin will bring strong squalls to Mexico's Bay of Campeche Region through Thursday. A weak tropical disturbance east of the Virgin Islands may encounter the conditions necessary to develop just northeast of the Bahamas this weekend, but for now, there are no imminent tropical storm threats anywhere else in the Atlantic Basin.

