First Alert Forecast: warm in the short-term, cool showers on the horizon

Chances for showers and storm will peak Sunday night into Monday and begin to taper off Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Here is some of the latest "future radar" modeling for the Carolinas for later Sunday. What could be the most significant rain system in a couple of weeks will be moving in... (Source: WECT)

Chances for showers and thundershowers will grow between Saturday and Sunday but the highest shower chances of all will likely occur Sunday night into Monday. (Source: WECT)

A mild start for your Saturday morning with temperatures in the middle 60s. (Source: WECT)

A warm high pressure cell will bring mostly dry skies and above-average temperatures for Friday and Saturday. A storm system will offer the best rain chances of our forecast period as it digs into the Carolinas later this weekend and early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect dry conditions tonight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will stay well above average in the middle 60s with warm southwest breezes.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy with a side of sunscreen! Sun will swell temperatures into the 70s and 80s daily. Nights will have 60s. The chance for a shower or thundershower will grow from 10-20% Saturday and Sunday morning to 30-40% Sunday afternoon.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will have a moderate shower chance. Chances will be low for the rest of the week. Cool breezes will dial temperatures back to the 60s and 70s for the days and 50s for the nights Monday through midweek. 80s will likely return later in the week.

