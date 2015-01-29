First Alert Forecast: cool and dry Monday, midweek warmup

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Dry conditions will linger into the new week. An unsettled weather pattern will last through the latter half of the week bringing a low chance for showers and storms. (Source: WECT)

Expect a brisk and dry start to Monday with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and low 50s. (Source: WECT)

Cooler and drier conditions will linger into the beginning of the new work week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer temperatures return by the middle of the week. An unsettled weather pattern will set up for the latter end of the week before dry and seasonable conditions return for the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Under clear skies, temperatures will fall rather quickly after sunset tonight. Overnight lows are projected to be in the low 50s, inland backyards will likely see temperatures falling to the upper 40s.

MONDAY DETAILS: Morning temperatures will be a bit brisk.By the afternoon, expect abundant sunshine and cool breezes while daytime highs will only climb to the low and middle 70s at best. Lows will be around 50 degrees under mostly clear skies.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies are likely Tuesday with a 20% chance for passing shower or storm. Later in the week highs rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows recover back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Unsettled weather conditions will linger into the latter half of the week with a 20-30% chance for showers and storms.

