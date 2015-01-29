First Alert Forecast: classic summer humidity returns to start July

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Heat index values will move towards and then above 100 headed into next week. (Source: WECT)

Scattered showers and storms will be around for the entire 4th of July weekend. (Source: WECT)

The "Bermuda High" will support a seasonably warm / hot and humid weather pattern for much of the forecast period. Rain chances will be present each day, but no one day is likely to be anything close to a complete wash-out.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the heat index may swell over 100. Nightly lows: steamy, sultry, summery 70s. Daily shower and storm chances will function at 40% through Monday but drop to 30% Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

NEXT WEEK: The hot and humid pattern continues with partly sunny skies and daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could still top 100. Expect steamy lows in the 70s. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will hover in the 30%-40% range.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – through the weekend. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

