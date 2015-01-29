First Alert Forecast: classic summer humidity returns to start J - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: classic summer humidity returns to start July

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Connect
Scattered showers and storms will be around for the entire 4th of July weekend. (Source: WECT) Scattered showers and storms will be around for the entire 4th of July weekend. (Source: WECT)
Heat index values will move towards and then above 100 headed into next week. (Source: WECT) Heat index values will move towards and then above 100 headed into next week. (Source: WECT)
A weather preview of Tuesday's 4th of July Festival in Southport. (Source: WECT) A weather preview of Tuesday's 4th of July Festival in Southport. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The "Bermuda High" will support a seasonably warm / hot and humid weather pattern for much of the forecast period. Rain chances will be present each day, but no one day is likely to be anything close to a complete wash-out.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the heat index may swell over 100.  Nightly lows: steamy, sultry, summery 70s. Daily shower and storm chances will function at 40% through Monday but drop to 30% Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

NEXT WEEK: The hot and humid pattern continues with partly sunny skies and daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could still top 100. Expect steamy lows in the 70s. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will hover in the 30%-40% range. 

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – through the weekend. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: classic summer humidity returns to start July

    First Alert Forecast: classic summer humidity returns to start July

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-07-01 07:47:32 GMT

    The "Bermuda High" will support a seasonably warm / hot and humid weather pattern for much of the forecast period. Rain chances will be present each day, but no one day is likely to be anything close to a complete wash-out.

    More >>

    The "Bermuda High" will support a seasonably warm / hot and humid weather pattern for much of the forecast period. Rain chances will be present each day, but no one day is likely to be anything close to a complete wash-out.

    More >>

  • RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:55:20 GMT

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly