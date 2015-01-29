First Alert Forecast: classic summer humidity returns just in time for July

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The "Bermuda High" will support a seasonably warm / hot and humid weather pattern for the final day of June and the first several days of July. Rain chances will be present each day, but no one day is likely to be anything close to a complete wash-out.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, light and muggy south or east breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the mid 80s. An isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms may develop. Any such shower activity will move from south to north.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the heat index may swell to around 100! Nightly lows: steamy, sultry, summery 70s. Daily shower and storm chances will function at 30 to 40%.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – on the final day of June. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.