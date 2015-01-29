First Alert Forecast: chilly Tuesday then warmth returns

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A series of fronts will keep a 20-30% chance for a passing shower through the forecast period. (Source: WECT)

After a brief cool down Tuesday, expect daytime highs to warm back to the 60s and 70s for the next several days. (Source: WECT)

Cooler temperatures will filter in after the passage of a cold front. Expect temperatures mainly in the 40s Tuesday morning with cool northeast breezes. (Source: WECT)

A chilly high pressure system will nose into the eastern Carolinas Tuesday but balmy breezes will whisk warmth back into the region for much of the rest of the week. Your forecast for...

TUESDAY: Patchy misty rain is possible from mainly gray skies. Temperatures are only likely to crest in the 40s to near 50 amid nippy northeast breezes of around 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect clouds. Areas of drizzle or fog are possible, too. Temperatures will sink toward the upper 30s and lower 40s amid continued light northeast breezes.

LONG-RANGE TEMPERATURES: Expect highs mainly in the 60s Wednesday Valentine's Day, 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday, and 50s and 60s for the weekend. All nights ought to stay well above 32.

LONG-RANGE RAIN CHANCES: Valentine's Day Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 to 20%. Saturday: 30 to 40%. Sunday: 20%. Bouts of fog may deliver rogue patches of mist and / or drizzle, too.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.