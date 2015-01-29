First Alert Forecast: growing rain chance in the short term

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A series of showery low pressure systems could graze the Cape Fear Region as Thanksgiving weekend nears. One such system will bring a spike in rain chances Tuesday night. Temperatures will be seasonably cool for most of the forecast period.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Mostly cloudy skies could deliver patches of rain. Showers would move from south to north across the area. Given the clouds and a continued light onshore breeze flow, temperatures will likely only fall to the lower and middle 50s for lows.

WEDNESDAY DETAILS: A low chance for a leftover shower exists early, but the vast majority of times and places ought to be dry with partly sunny skies... and temperatures ought to easily swell to the middle and upper 60s for highs. Nice conditions for local and regional travel!

LONG RANGE HIGHLIGHTS: Thanksgiving will have variable clouds, a 30 to 40% risk for showers, and highs in the 50s. Rain chances will trend back to near 0% by the latter stages of the holiday weekend amid a continued cool temperature pattern.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The new workweek will start chilly with subfreezing lows in many spots Monday morning and high struggling to top 50 Monday afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound to the low 60s under sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

TROPICS: November 21 marks the start of the final ten days of the horrendous 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Should another tropical storm form, it'd get the name Sean. Thankfully, new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday.

