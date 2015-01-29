First Alert Forecast: chilly tonight, mild and wet extended forecast

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A chilly night is on tap for tonight with some lows near or even below the freezing mark. Friday will feature a return to milder weather and increasing clouds. The extended forecast features mild temperatures and plenty of chances for rain.

TONIGHT AND FRIDAY: Clear skies and cold weather is on tap with lows in the lower 30s. Clouds will increase Friday as milder highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Expect variably or mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will oscillate in the 40 to 50% range for Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. A southerly breeze flow will promote temperatures to the balmy 60s to even 70s by day and prevent lows from sinking much if at all below 60 during the nights.

NEXT WEEK: Mild and unsettled weather will continue with highs most days of 70 or higher. Rain chances will drop from 40% early in the week to 20%-30% later in the week. Lows most night will only drop slightly below 60.

