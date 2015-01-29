First Alert Forecast: chilly sun Thursday ahead of warmer, wette - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: chilly sun Thursday ahead of warmer, wetter weekend trend

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
After beginning the day in the 30s and 20s, sunshine will help temperatures and wind chill values recover to the 50s and 40s for Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT) After beginning the day in the 30s and 20s, sunshine will help temperatures and wind chill values recover to the 50s and 40s for Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
After another sunny day Friday, a moisture-laden storm system is likely to make its mark on at least part of our weekend. Expect increasing rain chances. (Source: WECT) After another sunny day Friday, a moisture-laden storm system is likely to make its mark on at least part of our weekend. Expect increasing rain chances. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Ahead of a stormy weekend cold front, a gentle high pressure system will bring dry and seasonably cool weather to the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of the work week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: North winds of around 10 mph could drag morning wind chills as low as the 20s. Also expect sun and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: The day may begin in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s, but amid sunshine and light breezes, afternoon temperatures ought to grow deep into the 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect daily highs to swell to the 60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will grow to 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night, 60% Sunday, and 80% Sunday night.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
Powered by Frankly