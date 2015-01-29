First Alert Forecast: chilly sun Thursday ahead of warmer, wetter weekend trend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After another sunny day Friday, a moisture-laden storm system is likely to make its mark on at least part of our weekend. Expect increasing rain chances. (Source: WECT)

After beginning the day in the 30s and 20s, sunshine will help temperatures and wind chill values recover to the 50s and 40s for Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Ahead of a stormy weekend cold front, a gentle high pressure system will bring dry and seasonably cool weather to the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of the work week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: North winds of around 10 mph could drag morning wind chills as low as the 20s. Also expect sun and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: The day may begin in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s, but amid sunshine and light breezes, afternoon temperatures ought to grow deep into the 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect daily highs to swell to the 60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will grow to 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night, 60% Sunday, and 80% Sunday night.

