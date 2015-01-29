First Alert Forecast: chilly tonight, milder Tuesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Regional holiday travel on your Tuesday will likely stay dry, although a few showers are possible later in the day and overnight. (Source: WECT)

Temperatures early Tuesday morning will feature mostly 30s and low 40s closer to the coast. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. (Source: WECT)

A northern high pressure system will bring dry but chilly weather to the Cape Fear Region early this Thanksgiving week. A coastal low pressure system could develop and bring a few rain chances later in the week. Also this week, be sure to Join First Alert Meteorologist Eric Davis for a "Facebook Live" segment on the WECT News Facebook page to answer your holiday travel weather questions in the 8 o'clock hour of Tuesday evening.

MONDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: The sun will set at an early 5:05 p.m. and, amid light or calm winds and the aforementioned clear skies, temperatures ought to be able to quickly and efficiently drop the potentially frosty 30s overnight.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies, although a few more clouds may scoot in late in the day. Rain chances will stay slim.... although a few showers may skirt along coastal areas overnight. Some computer modeling suggests even higher rain chances could mix in for Tuesday night and early Wednesday... a development we'll continue to keep an eye on. Daytime highs are expected to be in the middle and upper 60s, which is around seasonable for this time of the year. Low temperatures are projected to be in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, and Friday will have variably to mostly cloudy skies and rain chances in the 20-30% range. Daytime temperatures will likely continue to be in the 50s and 60s in this period. Next weekend and early next week expect mostly dry conditions, partly or mostly sunny skies and highs mainly in the 60s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean - Monday or Tuesday. November is the final official month of Atlantic Hurricane Season.

