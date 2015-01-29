First Alert Forecast: caution: 100+ heat index values likely for several days

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Atlantic tropical weather continues to be active. Gert will transition to an extra-tropical storm over cold water shortly, but the seeds for Harvey and perhaps even Irma exist within a parade of disturbances in the deep tropics. Stay alert! (Source: WECT)

Scattered showers and locally drenching storms are part of Thursday afternoon's weather narrative. Away from any rain, temperatures will be in the summery 80s and 90s and heat index values will likely crest in the cautionary triple digits. (Source: WECT)

A summery high pressure system will preserve a pattern of near or slightly above-average temperatures and heat index values right into the weekend. Cooling and drenching showers and storms could occasionally break the sultry monotony...

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Heat Advisory for much of the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Expect heat index values in the cautionary 100 to 108 range for much of the day. Be rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets!

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions with temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values peaking in the aforementioned triple digits. Chance of a mainly afternoon shower or heavy storm: a healthy 40%.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Daytime temperatures and heat index values will regularly reach the 90-degree and 100+ ranges, respectively. Chances for pop-up storms: near 30% Friday, 40 to 50% Saturday, and once again near 30% early next week.

GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE: Amid the pop-up clouds and storms, we continue to hope for a well-timed interval of sun for Monday's solar eclipse! For full details on the spectacle and how it will affect the Cape Fear Region, click to our special web section HERE.

TROPICS: Through Friday, Hurricane Gert will transition to an extra-tropical (or cold core) storm over the chilly North Atlantic waters east of Newfoundland, Canada. Meanwhile, in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean, new tropical storm formation is likely near or just east of the eastern Caribbean islands late this week. Harvey and Irma are the next-in-line names.

