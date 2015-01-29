Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: temperatures set drop and rain chance will rise in the days ahead

Rain chances are set to ramp up in the coming days. (Source: WECT)

A summer-style high pressure ridge is set to breakdown allowing a front to move into the Carolinas. Over the weekend and more especially next week, temperatures will trend slightly down and rain chances will trend upward as a trough of low pressure muscles-out the ridge.

TONIGHT: Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with a very slim shower shot. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Most of Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, good for outdoor plans. Highs will drop from the upper 80s Saturday to the lower 80s Sunday. Look for spotty isolated mainly PM showers and storms Saturday and more so Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Early to mid week will be unsettled with variably cloudy skies and scattered and maybe even at times numerous showers and storms. Highs will remain in the lower 80s, with humid lows in the upper 60s. Late week drier air returns and we'll see more sunshine. Expect only spotty showers or storms with highs on either side of 80 and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

