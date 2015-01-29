Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: brisk and cooler breeze remains likely for the weekend, Harvey becomes a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

Harvey is now a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, headed towards the Texas coast. (Source: WECT

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast almost takes you to the very end of August. Notice the absense of 90-degree temperatures! Fresh and cool-ish onshore breezes could deliver low to medium shower chances and some beach hazards. (Source: WECT)

Your Friday morning composite forecast model features partly cloudy skies and a relatively low coverage of rain. Northeast breezes will have aided in cooling overnight Thursday night, so temperatures could be as low as the 60s. (Source: WECT)

Your Thursday afternoon composite forecast model features temperatures mainly in the lower and mid 80s amid light northeast breezes. Clouds could deliver splotches of rain and thunder as the atmosphere will not have dried very much... yet. (Source: WECT)

A front will keep a risk of showers in-place for Thursday, but rain chances and humidity levels will likely trend down for Friday and Saturday as a drier northern high pressure system builds. Be alert if you have beach interests: the gradient between that northern high and an offshore storm system could possibly generate brisk northeast winds, heavy surf, rip currents, and even minor erosion over the weekend and into next week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies. A few showers or locally heavy thundershowers could pop-up and either mill about or drift slowly to the south and east. Confidence in rain is not as high as it was Wednesday night but remains still a healthy 30 to 40%. Amid light and variable or westerly breezes, temperatures will likely hover in the 70s and 80s... coolest in any times of rain.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Friday right through the weekend and into early next week... expect partly cloudy skies, generally low shower chances, occasionally gusty northeast breezes, slightly lower humidity levels, and slightly cooler-than-average daily high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Nighttime temperatures will regularly dip to the cool-ish 60s inland... to lower 70s for the beaches.

TROPICS: Harvey has become a hurricane as of early Thursday afternoon an will likely strengthen further over the warm Gulf of Mexico and lumber into the Texas Gulf Coast by this weekend. Areas of excessive rain and moderate surge are likely. Meanwhile, a disorganized area of disturbed weather over Florida has a low chance to develop into a tropical storm within the next five days as it tracks northeastward and off the Carolina Coast. We will, of course, monitor this feature.

