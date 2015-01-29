First Alert Forecast: bright skies, cool breezes preceding a wet and warm weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Enjoy seasonably cool temperatures through the end of the work week ahead of a weekend warm up. (Source: WECT)

Sunny and seasonably cool days remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Thereafter, a moisture-laden storm system is likely to make its mark on at least part of our weekend. Expect increasing rain chances. (Source: WECT)

A pleasant high pressure system will bring dry and seasonably cool weather to the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of the work week. The next warming trend will develop over the weekend ahead of an approaching cold front which will bring a few passing showers.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: For the remainder of the afternoon enjoy mainly sunny skies, light west and northwest breezes, and temperatures reaching the 50s to around 60 for afternoon highs. Overnight lows will fall to the middle and low 30s under clear skies. North breezes could make the wind chills feel like the middle and upper 20s!

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Thursday and Friday mornings will mainly feature frosty 30s but a daily dose of sunshine ought to be able to give afternoon temperatures a consistent boost to the 50s. Expect weekend highs to swell to the 60s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will grow to 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night, 60% Sunday, and 80% Sunday night. Cool seasonable weather returns early next week

