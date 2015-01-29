First Alert Forecast: bright skies and mild days ahead

Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine will be the focal point of the weekend forecast. A few passing showers could scoot through the region early next week otherwise enjoy sunshine and warmer days for much of the week ahead.More >>
Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine will be the focal point of the weekend forecast. A few passing showers could scoot through the region early next week otherwise enjoy sunshine and warmer days for much of the week ahead.More >>
WECT-TV viewer David Cribb captured video of a rare weather phenomenon for southeastern North Carolina earlier this month: a “snow devil.”More >>
WECT-TV viewer David Cribb captured video of a rare weather phenomenon for southeastern North Carolina earlier this month: a “snow devil.”More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>