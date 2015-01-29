First Alert Forecast: Bright fall sunshine and clear dry conditions continue

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A remarkable lack of Arctic chill across the U.S. for the near future. Very cold air is locked up in Canada. (Source: WECT)

A vast high pressure system continues to deliver dry and sunny conditions to southeastern North Carolina. Limited seasonal daylight will only allow temps to rise so high, but with some mid level ridging we should see temperatures move into the upper 60s and low 70s for the next couple of days.

MONDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Mostly clear skies will allow for a temperature free-fall, as lows slide into the upper 30s across the region. Patchy frost and chilly conditions will persist.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Temperatures will rocket from the 30s to the upper 60s across the region under sunny and dry skies. Expect light winds

LONGER RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Milder highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s appear attainable between Tuesday and Thursday. Rain chances: 0 to 10% through Thursday, 30% Friday, and once again 0 to 10% for the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE: New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin Monday or Tuesday. The official end of the bruising 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, November 30, is now just days away!

