First Alert Forecast: bright and toasty start to the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A warming trend will develop into the midweek as temperatures are expect to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. ( Source: WECT)

Daytime highs are likely to warm up into the upper 70s and lows 80s across SE NC this afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Tranquil and unseasonably warm weather will continue into the new week. As high pressure builds in into the region, sunshine and above average temperatures will accompany most, if not all days, next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect clear skies and mild temperatures for the remainder of the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Lows are projected to be in the low 60s with warm southwest winds.

MONDAY DETAILS: Plenty of sunshine returns to brighten the day. Daytime highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s. It will feel slightly humid with dew point temperatures in the 60s but still comfortable. Overnight lows are likely to be in the mid-60s under partly cloudy or mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine and above average temperatures will stretch through most of the week. A warming trend will take off by the midweek as highs rise into the upper 80s, possibly reaching the lows 90s further inland. Rain chances will remain at 0% for most of the week, although an isolated storm is possible later in the week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!