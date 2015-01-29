First Alert Forecast: bright and seasonable Sunday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Temperatures will make a run at the upper 80s and low 90s again next week. (Source: WECT)

Rain chances remain at 0% for most, if not all of next week. (Source: WECT)

Expect mostly clear conditions during the morning of Mother's Day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. (Source: WECT)

Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week. As high pressure builds in into the region, sunshine and above average temperatures will accompany most, if not all days, next week.

MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine returns to brighten the day - enjoy, moms! It will be a picture perfect day for any out door plans. Daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity levels. Lows are projected to be in the low 60s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine and warm temperatures will stretch into the new work week. A warming trend will take off by the midweek as highs rise into the upper 80s by the latter half of the week. Rain chances will remain at 0% for most of the week.

