First Alert Forecast: bright and less humid Tuesday, late-week storm chance

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features shower and storm chances - the highest of which appear likely to develop Monday night and Thursday night - and a comfy weekend. (Source: WECT)

Wednesday morning will also have clear skies and, amid light or calm breezes, temperatures will have the opportunity to slip down to lows in the 50s to around 60. (Source: WECT)

Tuesday afternoon will likely feature a stellar combination of sunshine, offshore breezes, lower humidity levels than recent days, and temperatures around 80. Enjoy! (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver pleasant spring weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system will affect our late Thursday to early Friday forecast. Lower rain chances and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures appear likely to build for the weekend.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mainly clear skies and light west or northwest breezes. The offshore flow will promote lower humidity levels than recent days. Daily highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows Wednesday morning are likely to be in the mid 50s to around 60. Bottom line: ENJOY!

LATE WEEK FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. The risk of showers or gusty storms will grow from near 30% Thursday to near 70% Thursday night and early Friday before rapidly decreasing. Daytime temperatures will swell to the 70s to around 80 amid an aggressive south wind. Cooler northwest breezes will begin to flow by Friday evening.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday are likely to have mostly sunny skies and a low chance for showers. In this period, expect daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s and nighttime lows in the cool 50s. Temperatures ought to slowly build back toward 80 next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!