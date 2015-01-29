First Alert Forecast: bright and brisk Tuesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases the aforementioned bright, brisk Tuesday and some late-week shower chances. This weekend: the potential for some frosty-cold nighttime temperatures (of interest after a long warm stretch!). (Source: WECT)

Our next chances for showers hinge on the approach and passage of a low pressure system. Tuesday will stay ahead of the action. Saturday will be after the event. Later Wednesday through early Friday will have the highest chances. (Source: WECT)

Been a while since we've been here! Temperatures and wind chill values are as low as the 40s and 30s, respectively, early Tuesday. Despite sun, the day will likely continue to have a cool edge with brisk winds and highs in the cool 60s. (Source: WECT)

Expect a bright and brisk Tuesday as a high pressure cell noses into the Cape Fear Region from the north. A showery low pressure system is likely to breeze through the Carolinas between Wednesday and Friday before another dry and cool zone of high pressure builds in for the first weekend of March.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or mostly sunny skies. Northeast breezes will flow at a 10 mph baseline; gusts to 20 mph may provide a brisk edge to the wind situation at times. Temperatures will crest mainly in the mid 60s for highs. Wilmington has not had a sub-70-degree high since February 18!

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday night will be fair with 40s for lows. Wednesday will feature a 20% shower chance and highs near 70. Expect temperatures and shower/storm chances to spike to the 70s and 50-60%, respectively, Thursday. The weekend looks to have dry skies, cool days, and potentially frosty nights.

