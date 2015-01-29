First Alert Forecast: bright and brisk to start the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The week ahead will be mainly dry with the exception of Wednesday. Expect a few rain showers with a chance for a few snowflakes to mix in, mostly for inland areas. (Source: WECT)

Expect another chilly morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s! (Source: WECT)

Cold high pressure will provide bright but a brisk start to the new week. Rain chances will hover near zero Monday and Tuesday, although wintry weather is possible midweek. Expect a hike up in temperatures back to the 50s by Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies, nippy north breezes and chilly temperatures. Lows are projected to be in the lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the 10s - remember: cold-sensitive people, pets, plants and pipes.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A dry weather pattern will persist for much of the week ahead. The exception to this dry sentiment is poised to come Wednesday, with a risk for rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes mixing in. Another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Wednesday night. Temperatures moderate back to the 50s Friday and 60s next weekend.

