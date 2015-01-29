First Alert Forecast: bright and brisk to start the week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: bright and brisk to start the week

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Connect
Expect another chilly morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s! (Source: WECT) Expect another chilly morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s! (Source: WECT)
The week ahead will be mainly dry with the exception of Wednesday. Expect a few rain showers with a chance for a few snowflakes to mix in, mostly for inland areas. (Source: WECT) The week ahead will be mainly dry with the exception of Wednesday. Expect a few rain showers with a chance for a few snowflakes to mix in, mostly for inland areas. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Cold high pressure will provide bright but a brisk start to the new week. Rain chances will hover near zero Monday and Tuesday, although wintry weather is possible midweek. Expect a hike up in temperatures back to the 50s by Friday. 

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS:  Expect mostly clear skies, nippy north breezes and chilly temperatures. Lows are projected to be in the lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the 10s - remember: cold-sensitive people, pets, plants and pipes.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS:  Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A dry weather pattern will persist for much of the week ahead. The exception to this dry sentiment is poised to come Wednesday, with a risk for rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes mixing in. Another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Wednesday night. Temperatures moderate back to the 50s Friday and 60s next weekend. 

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
Powered by Frankly