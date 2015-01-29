First Alert Forecast: bright and brisk start to the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The next surge of arctic air arrives midweek as a strong dry cold front will cross the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Sunny skies and dry days will start the new week as cold high pressure will be the main weather-maker. Temperatures will still fluctuate as a small warming trend is likely for the first half of the week before the next cold front arrives.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: For the remainder of the afternoon, sunshine will be present accompanied by westerly breezes. High temperatures will likely reach the middle and upper 40s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight as low temperatures drop to around 30 degrees.

SHORT TERM FORECAST DETAILS: Add on the layers! Much like Sunday morning, Monday will likely begin with temperatures in the frigid 20s to near 30 degrees. High temperatures will rebound back to the 50s for Monday and possibly reach 60 degrees on Tuesday. The next cold front will plummet lows back into the 20s Tuesday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: High temperatures midweek will mainly reside in the low 40s, otherwise highs will generally remain in the 50s for the remainder of the week. The next front will likely bring a few clouds and a slim shower chance, around 20%, on Friday. Weekend temperatures will gradually warm to the 50s Saturday and near 60 Sunday.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

