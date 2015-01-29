First Alert Forecast: briefly seasonable, then cold to close 2017

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Lots of cold weather ahead but a lack of moisture or storm systems mean snow chances remain very low. (Source: WECT)

The upper atmosphere model shows a pattern that opens the floodgates for more frigid Canadian air to flow into the area. (Source: WECT)

A deep jet stream trough will favor continued intrusions of frigid air into the Carolinas into the new year. Please keep cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes top-of-mind - especially during the nights! Snow chances hinge on the availability of limited moisture and are thus far less certain than the cold.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: We get a brief break from very cold weather Saturday before the next Arctic surge on New Year's Eve Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny. Highs soar into the low and middle 50s Saturday before plunging back to the lower 40s Sunday. Lows in the lower 30s Saturday night drop to the upper teens and lower 20s as we ring in 2018.

NEXT WEEK DETAILS: New Year's Day Monday will be very cold with partly sunny skies and a frigid high in the middle 30s. Each day next week with the exception of Wednesday, when highs reach the middle 40s, will feature highs in the 30s. Frigid lows in the teens and 20s will continue all week.

