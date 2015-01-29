First Alert Forecast: brief rain and snow chance late Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

One of your latest hour-by-hour snow models continues to support the "nothing or dusting" accumulation narrative for the Cape Fear Region. This particular model is bullish with widespread 2 to 4-inch-plus tallies in central North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

Potential snow accumulation appears generally limited Wednesday. For places like the Wilmington Metro area, the most likely outcomes are either no snow accumulation or a dusting of snow. (Source: WECT)

One of your latest hour-by-hour composite models continues to sensibly depict for late Wednesday: thick clouds, rain and snow showers, brisk and cold northwest winds, and temperatures trending downward through the 40s and 30s. (Source: WECT)

A dynamic but moisture-starved storm system could wring-out some precipitation as it streaks across the Carolinas Wednesday. A arctic high pressure system will bring dry weather and a cold snap for Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a big warming trend for Friday and the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bladen and inland Pender counties through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Additional Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are effective for several counties to the north and west of there.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect clouds. An afternoon rain or snow shower is possible. Most spots will either receive no snow accumulation or a dusting. Amid northwest winds of mainly 5 to 15 mph, temperatures are likely to crest in the 40s at midday before falling through the 30s late.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: A snow shower is possible early. Otherwise, rapidly clearing skies are likely. A couple of slick spots are possible, but many surfaces will dry amid continued brisk northwest breezes. Expect late-night lows mainly in the lower 20s and wind chills in the 10s.

LONG-RAGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Despite sun, 40s are about as high as temperatures are likely to get Thursday. Friday will begin with sub-freezing temperatures but, thanks to more sun, 50s ought to be reach-able by the afternoon. Even milder 60s could mix in over the weekend!

