First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures and low rain chances through Easter

Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)

A moisture-starved cold front will have limited success undercutting a warm and sunny high-pressure ridge in this forecast period. Thus, dry weather and near or above-average temperatures will remain the rule through Easter weekend.

FRIDAY DETAILS: Mainly sunny skies are on tap with highs ranging from the lower 70s near the coast to upper 70s inland.

WEEKEND DETAILS: Lots of sun both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Rain chances are small to none with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Increased low-level moisture and a nearby front will allow for more clouds and chances at scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect lower rain chances Monday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 8- with lows still in the 60s.

