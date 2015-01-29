First Alert Forecast: brace for a frigid finish to 2017, start to 2018

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Aside from Thursday night, chances for precipitation are extremely low for the final days and nights of 2017. Some computer models have generated generous snow for January 1 but most preserve dryness. (Source: WECT)

An ocean low pressure system could scrape the Cape Fear Region with precipitation Thursday night. The chance for rain, freezing rain, or sleet is 20% for inland areas and 40% for the beaches. (Source: WECT)

Cold rules! Daytime temperatures will mainly be in the 30s and 40s for the next several days and, in between, expect freezing-cold nights in the 20s. Consider cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes! (Source: WECT)

Bundle-up and brace for a cold Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the 30s to, at most, 40s. And given a brisk northerly winds, wind chill values will function in the 20s to, at most, 30s. (Source: WECT)

Reinforcing shots of very nippy northern air will likely keep temperatures well below-average from for the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. Please keep cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes top-of-mind - especially during the nights!

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunshine could mix with or yield to a few streaky clouds at times, but rain chances from any such clouds will be much lower than Wednesday. Bundle-up for highs only in the 30s to around 40 and brisk north winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph!

THURSDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. A shower of rain, freezing rain, or sleet is possible - especially late. Temperatures will likely plunge through the 30s and into the 20s and north winds of around 10 mph will continue to add an extra "bite"!

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Friday through early next week, brace for cold daytime temperatures of mainly 30s and 40s and frigid nights in the 20s. Chances for rain or snow: 0 to 10% Friday to Sunday and 20 to 30% for the first three days of 2018.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.