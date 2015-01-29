First Alert Forecast: above average temperatures, limited rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)

Mostly dry conditions last through Wednesday afternoon. For the latter half of the week, the is a 10-20% chance for a spotty shower or storm. (Source:WECT)

A mild start for your Tuesday morning with temperatures in the middle 50s. (Source:WECT)

A high pressure system will share tranquil and mild weather with the area for most of the forecast period. A weak cold front will settle into the region between Wednesday and Saturday, but this feature is likely to be moisture-starved, so its ability to focus showers and storms will be limited.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Another clear, calm and seasonable tonight expected across the area. Low temperatures are projected to be in the low 50s with light southerly breezes.

SHORT-TERM FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Mostly dry and sunny conditions will last through Wednesday afternoon as high pressure remains the main weather maker. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s and southerly winds will keep lows mild in the middle 50s. Expect clear skies and 0% chance for rain Tuesday night. Clouds will increase Wednesday evening which may produce a 10-20% chance for spotty shower.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For the remainder of the week, the rule will be partly to mostly sunny daytime skies and 70s for daytime highs. The chance for showers and storms will be near 0% for Easter Sunday and only 10 to 20% for Thursday through Saturday.

