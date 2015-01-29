First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures, low rain chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures, low rain chances

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Another mild start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s. (Source: WECT) Another mild start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s. (Source: WECT)
A weak cold front will pass late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be small ranging from 10-20%. (Source: WECT) A weak cold front will pass late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be small ranging from 10-20%. (Source: WECT)
Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT) Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)
Your 24 forecast for SE NC, more great weather. (Source: WECT) Your 24 forecast for SE NC, more great weather. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

High pressure systems will keep warm sunshine in much higher supply than showers in this forecast period. A weak cold front will settle into the region between Wednesday and the weekend, but this feature is likely to be moisture-starved, so its ability to focus showers and storms will be limited.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions tonight. Southerly breezes will help keep temperatures on the warm side. Lows will likely be in the middle 50s.  

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday through the weekend will likely have daytime temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and a few inland 80s, nighttime readings in the 50s and 60s, and 10 to 20% chances for showers and storms. Easter Sunday ought to have mostly clear 50s at daybreak.

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT
