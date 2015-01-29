First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures, low rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Easter sunrise forecast is cool and dry. Sunrise times are right around 6:40. (Source: WECT)

A weak cold front will pass late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be small ranging from 10-20%. (Source: WECT)

Another mild start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s. (Source: WECT)

High pressure systems will keep warm sunshine in much higher supply than showers in this forecast period. A weak cold front will settle into the region between Wednesday and the weekend, but this feature is likely to be moisture-starved, so its ability to focus showers and storms will be limited.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions tonight. Southerly breezes will help keep temperatures on the warm side. Lows will likely be in the middle 50s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday through the weekend will likely have daytime temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and a few inland 80s, nighttime readings in the 50s and 60s, and 10 to 20% chances for showers and storms. Easter Sunday ought to have mostly clear 50s at daybreak.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!